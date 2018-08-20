Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Bosnian coffee is served with sherbet
Mike Corey visits Sarajevo to try out Bosnian coffee which is served with sherbet and Turkish delight.
How did this combination come about? The Travel Show's Mike Corey finds out more.
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window