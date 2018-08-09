Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm a criminal for wearing a full-face veil'
A new law introduced in Denmark this month has banned the wearing of face veils in public.
One woman - who wished to remain anonymous - told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that despite receiving a fine for breaking the law, she will continue to wear a niqab in public.
The Danish police have not confirmed the issuing of the fine to the BBC.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window