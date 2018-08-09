'I'm a criminal for wearing a full-face veil'

Video

A new law introduced in Denmark this month has banned the wearing of face veils in public.

One woman - who wished to remain anonymous - told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that despite receiving a fine for breaking the law, she will continue to wear a niqab in public.

The Danish police have not confirmed the issuing of the fine to the BBC.

