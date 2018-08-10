Heavy floods hit southern France

Media player
France floods: 1,600 forced to evacuate
Heavy floods have forced the evacuation of 1,600 people - most of them campers - in southern France, officials say.
A 70-year-old German man who was helping to supervise children at a summer camp is missing.
10 Aug 2018
