Mesut Ozil racism row: Germany's minorities speak out with #MeTwo
A new debate on racism has started in Germany since footballer Mesut Ozil quit his national team because of "racism and disrespect" over his Turkish roots.
Germans with immigrant backgrounds are speaking out with their discrimination stories using the hashtag #MeTwo.
15 Aug 2018
