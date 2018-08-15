Media player
Italy bridge collapse: 'We just ran for our lives'
Nicola and Lisa Henton-Mitchell survived the bridge collapse with their two children in Genoa.
The family, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, were four days into a three-week holiday when they were forced to abandon their hire car and run away.
The interior minister said at least 37 people were killed when dozens of vehicles fell 45m (148ft).
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has declared a 12-month state of emergency in the Liguria region in response.
15 Aug 2018
