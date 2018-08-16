Media player
Genoa bridge: 'I was under the bridge when it collapsed'
Most of Luciano Goccia's truck was crushed, except for the driver's seat he was in.
A national day of mourning will be held on Saturday to coincide with the funerals of the victims.
Rescuers say they have little hope of finding more survivors.
16 Aug 2018
