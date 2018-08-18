Mourners attend Genoa bridge state funeral

Media player
Italy bridge collapse: Prayers for victims at state funerals
A state funeral has been held for 18 of the victims of Tuesday's bridge collapse in Genoa.
Relatives, members of the public and Italian politicians attended the official event, which coincided with a national day of mourning.
Some families are reportedly staying away from Saturday's ceremony because of anger at the government.
Local media say the death toll is now 42.
