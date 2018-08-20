CCTV shows Genoa bridge collapse

Media player
Italy bridge collapse: CCTV shows moment disaster struck
Security footage shows the moment a motorway bridge in Genoa collapsed on a street below, killing 43 people on 14 August.
20 Aug 2018
