Migrant crisis: 'I climb into lorries three times a day'
Police in a small French port town say hundreds of migrants are risking their lives every day to try and get to England.
Around 200 mainly Sudanese refugees are camping around Ouistreham because of the ferry route to Portsmouth.
With a heavy police presence in Calais, they are targeting ferries running from the town as a potentially easier way to hide on vehicles headed for the UK.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
22 Aug 2018
