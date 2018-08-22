Europe's biggest illegal turtle farm shut
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spain's Guardia Civil shut illegal Majorca turtle farm

Spanish police have rescued 1,100 turtles and 750 eggs from what they say was Europe's biggest illegal turtle farm.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking an endangered species.

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'Punk turtle' put on endangered list