Pope's Ireland visit: Church abuse 'has shocked to core'
The head of Ireland's Catholic Church has admitted that it no longer has the trust it once had among Catholics.
Archbishop Eamon Martin blamed clerical sex abuse, which he called "heinous crimes".
He made the comments during a speech on the first full day of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.
The Pope will address the issue when he arrives in Dublin this weekend.
Read more: Church 'no longer has trust of Catholics'
22 Aug 2018
