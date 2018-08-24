Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope's Ireland visit: 'Church has fallen over a cliff'
Abuse survivor Marie Collins says she wants to hear a clear plan of action on dealing with clerical sex abuse from Pope Francis during his two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that he would meet some victims during his Irish visit.
She was speaking to Martin Bashir, the BBC's Religion Editor, ahead of the first papal visit to the country in 40 years.
-
24 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-45290508/pope-s-ireland-visit-church-has-fallen-over-a-cliffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window