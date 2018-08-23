Media player
'The games industry transformed my career'
Video games are helping the music industry “thrive on entirely new levels”, the head of music at game publisher Electronic Arts has said.
Composer Jessica Curry, and Charlie Burley from the band April Towers, explain the impact being featured in a video game has had on their career.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
23 Aug 2018
