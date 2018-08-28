Video

At Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, there is deadly violence, overcrowding and appalling sanitary conditions.

Sara Khan, originally from Afghanistan, says she always has to be ready to escape with her children when violence erupts.

