Pope speaks out on Church abuse
Papal visit: Pope speaks out on Catholic Church abuse

Pope Francis and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have given speeches in which they both addressed the child sex-abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

They spoke to an audience at Dublin Castle, on the first day of Pope Francis's visit to Ireland this weekend.

  • 25 Aug 2018