Papal visit: The Pope's first day in Ireland
Pope Francis has completed his first day of his trip to the Republic of Ireland.
BBC News NI followed him every step of the way - from touchdown at Dublin airport, to Dublin Castle and Croke Park.
You can read more about the Pontiff's visit, click here.
25 Aug 2018
