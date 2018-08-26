Media player
Pope 'must get head around abuse victims' struggles'
Pope Francis must "get his head around" the struggles of those who have suffered clerical sex abuse, says one survivor.
Father Patrick McCafferty was one of eight abuse victims who met the pontiff in Dublin on Saturday.
He said that the Pope told them that the Catholic Church had a problem with "corruption" and described the abuse as "filth".
