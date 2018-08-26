Clerical child abuse survivor 'disappointed'
A woman who is a survivor of clerical child abuse has said she is "disappointed" at the lack of accountability within the Church.

Marie Collins was one of eight survivors who met Pope Francis for a meeting on Saturday.

Ms Collins said the Pope condemned the cover-up of clerical child abuse within the Church but believed sufficient penalty processes were currently in place.

