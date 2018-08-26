The papal visit in three minutes
During his visit to Ireland Pope Francis spoke at Dublin Castle, met members of the public, attended a concert at Croke Park and lead services at Knock and Phoenix Park.

Thousands of people turned out to see him during the two-day trip, which was the first by a Pope since John Paul II's visit in 1979.

