Suspect arrested over Dutch boy's murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spanish police arrest suspect in Dutch boy's 1998 murder
Spanish police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Dutch schoolboy Nicky Verstappen, who vanished two decades ago from a summer camp.
Former scout master Jos Brech, 55, was detained in a mountainous area about 50km (30 miles) from Barcelona while he was out cutting firewood.
-
27 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-45322683/spanish-police-arrest-suspect-in-dutch-boy-s-1998-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window