Suspect arrested over Dutch boy's murder
Video

Spanish police arrest suspect in Dutch boy's 1998 murder

Spanish police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Dutch schoolboy Nicky Verstappen, who vanished two decades ago from a summer camp.

Former scout master Jos Brech, 55, was detained in a mountainous area about 50km (30 miles) from Barcelona while he was out cutting firewood.

  • 27 Aug 2018