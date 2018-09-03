New Garda head Harris promises integrity

Media player
New Garda head Drew Harris promises police integrity
New Garda Síochána (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris has said he will ensure the force provides "policing with openness and integrity".
He was sworn in to the role in a ceremony in Dublin in the early hours of Monday.
The former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) deputy chief constable, 53, was announced as the new head of the Irish police force in June.
It is the first time the job has been given to an external candidate.
