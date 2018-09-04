Media player
Meeting Spain's illegal migrants
More than 30,000 migrants have entered Spain illegally since the start of the year, the highest in more than a decade.
Once they reach Spain, they keep on moving: Some continue to other European countries, others try to start a new life in Spain.
Reporter: Gavin Lee
Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep
04 Sep 2018
