'I've had enough... It's making me angry'

Belgian weather presenter: I've had enough of racist insults
Belgian weather presenter Cécile Djunga has spoken out about the racist insults she has received from viewer.
The latest comment motivated her to reveal the extent of the abuse in a video that went viral.
Jean-Paul Philippot, head of her employer RTBF, said there was no place for "this torrent of mud in Belgium".
06 Sep 2018
