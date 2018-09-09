Footage shows Moldovan president car crash
Moldovan President Igor Dodon involved in car crash

Local media say the crash happened when an oncoming lorry overtook a vehicle and crashed into the presidential convoy near the town of Straseni.

One of the cars in the convoy overturned. President Dodon was taken to hospital.

He is said to have suffered only light injuries.

