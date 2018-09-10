'Russia's not handing over its citizens'

Video

Arkady Dvorkovich, who until May 2018 served as Russian deputy prime minister, tells Stephen Sackur that they will not be extraditing the two alleged suspects in the Sergei Skripal poisoning case.

Mr Dvorkovich - who is currently campaigning to become the chairman of the World Chess Federation - says Russia has “not been provided with any evidence” that two Russian agents carried out the poisoning in Salisbury, UK, in March 2018.

On 5 September 2018 the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) named Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as suspects in the case, while the UK secured the support of the US, France, Germany and Canada at a UN Security Council meeting - at which they agreed with the UK's assessment, that Russia's government "almost certainly" approved the poisoning.

Monday 10 Sep