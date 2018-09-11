Catalonia 'not homogeneous' on independence

Video

Spain has been through a tumultuous 12 months, dominated by the prolonged political stand-off in Catalonia and a series of scandals in Madrid, which eventually saw the centre-right government fall and the socialists take over.

Spain’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell - himself Catalan - is a strong opponent of independence. He tells the BBC's Stephen Sackur that Catalonia does not favour breaking away from Spain and that many people are not able to take the separatists seriously.

