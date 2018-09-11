Media player
Spain's Josep Borrell: 'Europe is not a supermarket'
Spain’s foreign minister Josep Borrell has told the BBC that no country in Europe can accept splitting the four freedoms of the European Union - the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital.
Mr Borrell said he regrets Brexit but that Europe is a "political project” and can not be treated as a supermarket, in which Britain just chooses the fundamental freedoms it likes.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Tuesday 11 Sep on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
11 Sep 2018
