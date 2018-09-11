Brexit: 'Italy is on the side of the UK government'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'Italy is on the side of the UK government'

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini says he wants to remain on good terms with the UK over Brexit.

He told the BBC's Stephen Sackur that Brussels is "punishing" the UK, rather than negotiating with them.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 12 Sep on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).

  • 11 Sep 2018