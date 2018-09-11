Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'Italy is on the side of the UK government'
Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini says he wants to remain on good terms with the UK over Brexit.
He told the BBC's Stephen Sackur that Brussels is "punishing" the UK, rather than negotiating with them.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 12 Sep on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window