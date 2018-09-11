'Italy only has room for 10% of migrants'

Video

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, says he will deport the majority of migrants attempting to enter the country - with or without the support of the European Union.

"Brussels has been promising us help and assistance for years and has been doing nothing," he told the BBC's Stephen Sackur.

Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, is facing a criminal investigation after being accused by the Sicilian authorities of kidnapping people aboard a migrant boat.

