Thousands march in Barcelona streets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands march in Barcelona streets

Hundreds of thousands of Catalan pro-independence demonstrators have gathered in Barcelona, to mark Catalonia's national day.

It's the first such celebration since separatist politicians were thwarted in their bid to declare Catalan independence from Spain, in October last year.

  • 11 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Catalonia 'not homogeneous' on independence