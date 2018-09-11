Media player
Thousands march in Barcelona streets
Hundreds of thousands of Catalan pro-independence demonstrators have gathered in Barcelona, to mark Catalonia's national day.
It's the first such celebration since separatist politicians were thwarted in their bid to declare Catalan independence from Spain, in October last year.
11 Sep 2018
