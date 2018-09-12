'We've all got people to live for'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cancer patients hopeful over drugs boost

Cancer patients in Northern Ireland are to have the same access to drugs currently being offered to patients in the rest of the UK.

Cancer patient Lynette McKendry told BBC News NI she was hopeful the move would help those undergoing treatment.

She said it was frustrating when she heard of a drug that could be used to treat her cancer but which was not made available for her.

  • 12 Sep 2018