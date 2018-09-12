'We've all got people to live for'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cancer patients hopeful over drugs boost
Cancer patients in Northern Ireland are to have the same access to drugs currently being offered to patients in the rest of the UK.
Cancer patient Lynette McKendry told BBC News NI she was hopeful the move would help those undergoing treatment.
She said it was frustrating when she heard of a drug that could be used to treat her cancer but which was not made available for her.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window