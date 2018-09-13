Media player
Skripal suspects deny involvement in Salisbury Novichok poisoning
Two men named as suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the UK have said they were merely tourists.
Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russia's state-controlled RT channel that they went sightseeing in Salisbury but returned to London within an hour.
They are accused by the UK of trying to kill Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March with the nerve agent Novichok.
The UK has said it believes they are agents of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.
13 Sep 2018
