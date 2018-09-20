Petition result a 'miracle'

Video

Ian Paisley has said he is "stunned" and "greatly humbled" after retaining his seat as an MP.

The North Antrim MP will not face a by-election after fewer than 10% of his constituents signed a recall petition.

The petition was triggered after the DUP MP was suspended from Westminster for failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

"I think it was a miracle," Mr Paisley told BBC News NI.