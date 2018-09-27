'I was poisoned by Russia'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Activist Pyotr Verzilov 'poisoned by Russia'
Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov, who is believed to have been poisoned, tells the BBC that Russian law enforcement agencies are most likely to blame.
Here, he says he remembers being sick and then losing his eyesight - symptoms doctors have blamed on a drug affecting his nervous system.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window