'I was poisoned by Russia'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Activist Pyotr Verzilov 'poisoned by Russia'

Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov, who is believed to have been poisoned, tells the BBC that Russian law enforcement agencies are most likely to blame.

Here, he says he remembers being sick and then losing his eyesight - symptoms doctors have blamed on a drug affecting his nervous system.

  • 27 Sep 2018