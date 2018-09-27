Media player
Man runs towards plane
A passenger was pinned to the ground by police at Dublin Airport after running out of the terminal towards a plane and shouting at the pilot to wait.
The incident happened shortly before 07:00 local time on on Thursday.
Moments earlier the man in his 20s, who is thought to be Irish, was inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane.
He made it to the taxiing Ryanair aircraft before police arrested him.
27 Sep 2018
