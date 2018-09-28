French wine merchant warns on Brexit
"Like sitting ducks": French wine merchant's Brexit warning

The UK buys up to a third of French wine exports and Bordeaux winemakers are concerned they may be hit by Brexit.

Wine merchant Lionel Labat said if the UK left the EU without a deal it would be terrible for Bordeaux, but not terminal.

