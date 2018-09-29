Protesters hurl paint at Barcelona police

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protesters throw paint at police in Barcelona
Several people were injured as protesters both for and against Catalan independence clashed in Barcelona.
The unrest came just before the one-year anniversary of a contentious vote on independence, which Spanish courts deemed illegal.
-
29 Sep 2018
-
