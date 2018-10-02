Mayhem on the streets of Barcelona

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Catalan protests: Referendum anniversary sees clashes
Protesters have clashed with police in Barcelona as thousands took to the streets there and in cities across Catalonia to mark the first anniversary of the contested referendum on independence from Spain.
Police officers wielding batons broke up a demonstration in front of the Catalan regional parliament in the city.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-45716890/catalan-protests-referendum-anniversary-sees-clashesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window