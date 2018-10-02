Mayhem on the streets of Barcelona
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catalan protests: Referendum anniversary sees clashes

Protesters have clashed with police in Barcelona as thousands took to the streets there and in cities across Catalonia to mark the first anniversary of the contested referendum on independence from Spain.

Police officers wielding batons broke up a demonstration in front of the Catalan regional parliament in the city.

  • 02 Oct 2018
Go to next video: What happened to Catalonia? One year on