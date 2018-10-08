Media player
Brothers from Chechnya defy critics to become top models
Male modelling is frowned upon in Chechnya, a deeply conservative region of Russia.
Four Chechen brothers have defied their critics to model for some of the world's top fashion houses, but their contracts are slightly different from other models.
08 Oct 2018
