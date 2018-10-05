'Dad, I found a sword!'
Swedish girl discovers ancient sword in lake

An eight-year-old girl found a pre-Viking era sword while swimming in a lake in Sweden during the summer.

The sword was initially reported to be 1,000 years old, but experts at the local museum now believe it may date to around 1,500 years ago.

