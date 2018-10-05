'Dad, I found a sword!'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swedish girl discovers ancient sword in lake
An eight-year-old girl found a pre-Viking era sword while swimming in a lake in Sweden during the summer.
The sword was initially reported to be 1,000 years old, but experts at the local museum now believe it may date to around 1,500 years ago.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window