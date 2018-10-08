Four-legged pitch invasion
A dog provided extra entertainment for spectators when it ran on to a football pitch in Gori, Georgia during a match.

Players from Dila Gori and Torpedo Kutaisi tried to chase the animal off the pitch.

But the dog was ready to play.

