'There were dozens of cars in the ocean'
Majorca: Video shows cars floating in flash flooding

Several people have been killed during flash flooding on the Spanish island following torrential rain.

A British couple are thought to have died when they were swept away while travelling in a taxi in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spanish newspaper El Pais reports.

Video footage shows cars floating away in the flooding and the wreckage left behind by the flood water.

  • 10 Oct 2018
