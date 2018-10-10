'There were dozens of cars in the ocean'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Majorca: Video shows cars floating in flash flooding
Several people have been killed during flash flooding on the Spanish island following torrential rain.
A British couple are thought to have died when they were swept away while travelling in a taxi in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spanish newspaper El Pais reports.
Video footage shows cars floating away in the flooding and the wreckage left behind by the flood water.
10 Oct 2018
