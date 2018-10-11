Soviet-era ghost town
Video

Akarmara, Abkhazia: Forgotten Soviet-era ghost town

Akarmara, once a bustling coal mining town, is now overtaken by trees.

It lies in Abkhazia, a disputed region in eastern Europe.

Wars and economic change have emptied the town of the 5,000 people who lived there in the 1970s.

Today, with only 35 residents left, only the forest can really call it its own.

