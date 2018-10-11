Media player
Rafael Nadal joins Majorca clean-up effort
The tennis star joined locals cleaning up following torrential rainstorms that hit Majorca.
At least 12 people are now believed to have died.
Floodwaters tore down trees, swept numerous cars and trucks into piles of twisted metal and buried streets under mud.
Reporter: Gavin Lee
Camera: Juan Dominguez
11 Oct 2018
