Puffin patrol

Video

Puffins are now an endangered species, and important populations in Iceland are disappearing.

To make matters worse, on one island off the south coast, fledgling birds - known as pufflings - land in the local town by mistake and are at risk of being killed.

But some young volunteers are coming to their rescue.

