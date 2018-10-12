Media player
#MeToo is reaching Georgia
TV host Tatia Samkharadze used to present The Voice in Georgia.
But her career ended when she became the first woman in the country to sue her boss for sexual harassment.
Hear more about the influence of #MeToo beyond Hollywood on The Conversation from BBC World Service.
Video edited by Ellen Tsang.
