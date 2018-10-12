'You get to a shipwreck as it's happening'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

On board the 'last' migrant rescue boat

Astral is one of the last NGO-run rescue boats in the Mediterranean.

It says it's saved 25,000 lives in this area.

Italy, by closing its ports and accusing NGOs of being 'migrant taxis', has made its work harder.

Italy says its measures have cut migrant traffic by 80%.

A BBC team travelled with the Astral for eight days.

  • 12 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Horrific experiences' on crossing to Europe