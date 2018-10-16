German minister: "We are close" to Brexit deal

Media player
Germany's Europe minister: "We are close" to Brexit deal
Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth tells the BBC's Katya Adler that although a Brexit deal is near, it is the duty of the EU to negotiate in the interests of European citizens.
16 Oct 2018
