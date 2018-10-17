Media player
Jamal Khashoggi: We've asked for tape evidence - Trump
US President Donald Trump has said he wants to know what happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.
Mr Trump said America had already asked Turkey for a recording said to provide strong evidence that Mr Khashoggi was killed inside at the consulate - something denied by Saudi Arabia.
