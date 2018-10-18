Macron: Visa fears are 'fake news'

Media player
Macron: Brexit visa fears are 'fake news'
French President Emmanuel Macron has tried to allay fears of new barriers for Britons if there is no EU deal on Brexit, but he did not rule out visas.
Mr Macron told the BBC's Gavin Lee that suggestions that UK visitors to France might be denied visas were "fake news".
18 Oct 2018
